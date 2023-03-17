Mass awareness for kidney diseases

Dear Sir



Kidney diseases are growing rapidly in the world and our country is no exception in this regard. One of the major causes of many diseases that adversely affect kidney is drinking polluted water. For this reason the government should provide access to clean water to all.



As a chronic kidney disease comes silently, the world kidney bodies advocate check-ups every year to pick this problem early and treat it in time so that one should act to prevent his kidneys from failure. If kidneys fail, the options then left are dialysis and transplantation. Two simple tests like urine DR and serum creatinine can tell us a lot. About 50,000 people die in Pakistan every year of end-stage kidney failure for want of kidney donors in their families.



Therefore, these precious organs of the body should be saved from chronic failure. One way is to drink plenty of water and avoid beverages. However, it is necessary to get one's kidneys checked periodically or once in a year.



If one is diabetic and hypertensive, it is a must for him to have his kidney examined and ensure that these are in limits. If you are obese, reduce your weight and do not forget to jog. Responsible authorities of the government should organise regular health campaigns and perform free or low-cost urine and blood tests, ultrasound of kidneys, and other necessary check-ups. The people must be made aware of how to save kidneys from failure by providing them basic information about kidney diseases.



KM Shamsul Islam

Medical student