Commoners chopped-off by cut-throat price of commodities

With lower- and middle-income people already brought to their knees amid galloping price hike of essentials in the city's kitchen markets, yet another jack up by the dubious traders taking the advantage of high demand situation during Ramadan, has forced them fight with their backs to the wall.



When Ramadan, in other Islamic countries of the world offers a concession in the price of regular commodities, unfortunately, this holy time turns an opportunity of making a quick bulk spree on the helplessness of god-fearing commoners in our country. And the administration's promise of keeping the price level stable is hardly reflected in the market.



According to a news report published in this daily, over the last 15 to 20 days, loose soybean and palm oil prices increased by Tk 2 per litre in the wholesale market leaving an obvious impact on the retail market. Though the government set the price of loose palm oil at Tk 117 per litre, it is being sold at Tk 125 to Tk 130 per litre by retailers. Similarly, loose soybean oil is being sold at Tk 172 to Tk 175 per litre though the government set its price at Tk 167 per lite. Retailers are selling bottled soybean oil for Tk 187 per litre.



Additionally, the price of gram has increased by Tk 10 to Tk 15 per kg-

A week ago, gram was sold for Tk 85 to Tk 90 per kg, now it is sold for Tk 90 to Tk 100 depending on quality.Prices of chickpeas and anchor dal also increased by Tk 10 per kg to Tk 70 to Tk 80 per kg and the price of powdered gram (besan) increased to Tk 100 to Tk 105 per kg.



There is no valid reason behind this sudden increase in price. The government has repeatedly assured that there are adequate stocks of essential commodities. But on the ground, there is gross mismatch between prices prescribed by the government and actual prices. In the city market traders largely ignore the city corporation's price charts. These clearly indicate to the weakness of our market monitoring system as well as to enforce orders. There are syndicates who horde and manipulate the market following increased demand of commodities during Ramadan. The government has held numerous meetings with the business leaders to stop such unethical practices. But it fails to rein in these price hikes.



Against this background, the government should take tougher stand against the unscrupulous traders. It should enhance vigilance in the markets. The market monitoring teams should be empowered with adequate manpower and resources. The business community should also imbibe in them the spirit of Ramadan and assist the government to keep the price of essential commodities affordable.

