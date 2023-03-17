

Bangabandhu's unparalleled charisma and greatness



There are certain qualities a leader usually has to possess to be endowed charismatic-being visionary, articulate, sensitive, risk-taking, creative, confident, and spontaneous. The father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had more qualities than what people usually expect in a charismatic personality. He had a supreme devotion to people which has made him unparalleled in the history of Bangladesh. He achieved greatness; it was not by chance but by his lifelong sacrifice for the people of the country.



This great-hearted man was born in Tungipara village in the Gopalgonj district on March 17th, 1920. He was the third among four daughters and two sons of his parents - Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun. His parents used to adoringly call him Khoka. Bangabandhu began his schooling at the age of seven at a local primary school. He passed his Matriculation from Gopalganj Missionary School in 1942, and his Intermediate of Arts from Calcutta Islamia College in 1944. In 1947 he obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from the same college. Then he took admitted to study Law at Dhaka University but due to extending his support to a movement for the legitimate demands of the fourth-class employees of the university, the authority cancelled his studentship.



Bangabandhu --the very name signifies the heart of Bangladesh. In 1971Bangladesh emerged as an independent country whose unquestionable designer is Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu and Bangladesh are inseparable entities. Undoubtedly, Bangabandhu was a precious gift from the Almighty, who rescued the Bengalis from all sorts of autocracies they had to endure for years.

After the end of the British colonial regime in this subcontinent, in 1947 Pakistan and India were born as two individual countries. The partition of the two countries was mainly based on religion. Pakistan had two wings and Bangladesh was part of East Pakistan. Since the creation of Pakistan, the people of this territory had been undergoing another episode of suppression and subjugation from their western counterparts. The far-sighted Bangabandhu realized that Pakistan could never talk about the interest of the Bengalis though they were the majority in number.



Bangabandhu's inborn quality of leadership placed him at a height. As a humane leader, his popularity spread over East Pakistan since his very youth. After the death of Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman took the stewardship of Awami League. Through his captivating organizing ability, he was able to retrieve Awami League from intra-party politics and led the party to attain the long-desired goal of the people of the country.



He was a magnetic organizer who established his full command over the party to carry out the goals of the party successfully. Bangabandhu's six-point demands in 1966 played the most crucial role in not only making people aware of their rights but also showing the way to their freedom. Initially, it was assumed that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman demanded the autonomy of the then East Pakistan but in reality, it was more than that.



The historic six-point was the charter of freedom for the Bengalis. It was proposed to put an end to the internal colonial rule of West Pakistan in East Pakistan. Though the subject committee of West Pakistan rejected Bangabandhu's six-point proposal, it became so popular among the Bengali people. There created a strong movement in East Pakistan in favour of the six points. To stop the movement Bangabandhu was accused of Agartala Conspiracy Case and sent to jail.



The greatness of Bangabandhu is also echoed when we go through the outcomes of the general election in 1970. The momentous popularity of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave Awami League 167 seats out of the 169 seats allotted for East Pakistan in the general election of 1970 while People's Party led by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto got 81 of 144 seats. Bangabandhu's Awami League got the mandate of the majority of people but they were not allowed to form the government. Rather Ayub government started a conspiracy against Bangabandhu and his people.

Bangabandhu's unparalleled charisma and greatness

Bangabandhu was aware that without walking on the path of struggle, the nation would never achieve its freedom. On 7 March 1971, Bangabandhu made a historic address at Race Course Maidan before thousands of people. This speech was a turning point to march the Bengali nation toward liberation war. Through his speech, he hinted at the responsibilities of the nation for their liberation.



The great orator Bangabandhu with his charismatic capability inspired the Bengalis infusing patriotic feelings into them. Impliedly, he not only advised people to jump into liberation war but also gave a complete guideline that helped the people to achieve freedom relatively in a short time.



On 16 December 1971, Bangladesh came into existence as an independent country. On 12 January 1972, Bangabandhu assumed office as the Statesman of Bangladesh. He had a great heart that always centred around the betterment of his people. He started rebuilding the war-ravaged country and addressed multifarious challenges with pragmatic activities. Strongly motivated by four fundamental principles-- Bangalee nationalism, democracy, socialism, and secularism he was working to turn Bangladesh into "Sonar Bangla".



The Bengali people started taking the real taste of independence and noticing new ways of economic emancipation and all the potential advancements but it did not last long as the nation experienced the darkest episode in the history of Bangladesh. Some anti-state miscreants assassinated Bangabandhu along with his family on 15 August 1975. Truly, we cannot see the physical presence of our great leader but we cherish our charismatic leader at heart through the ages. On his birth anniversary, I am paying a rich tribute to the greatest leader, the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The writer is a teacher at Prime University and research scholar at the IBS



