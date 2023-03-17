

Bangabandhu was born to liberate Bangladesh



The day has become a public holiday and known as 'Father of the Nation's birth anniversary'. The day is also celebrated as the National Children's Day. The nation commemorates the day with due reverence, honour and fervour amid different programs and colourful events throughout the country.



But Tungipara on the day every year dons a different festive look where the liberator Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also popularly known as Bangabandhu ("Friend of Bengal"), came to the earth. His adorable nickname was 'Khoka' that means an itsy bitsy little boy in Bangla. Who had known at that time that the tiny boy Khoka would someday upset the then political status quo and win over the heart of millions of people not only in this Asian subcontinent but also across the world with his brave and charismatic leadership?



As years wore on, he had grown to a full-fledged leadership and gradually captivated and mesmerized the suppressed citizenry of the then East Pakistan encouraging them to take up arms to secede in order to establish a separate entity-Bangladesh.



Legend has it that had the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman not been born, Bangladesh would have not emerged as an independent country in the atlas of the world. Or at least it would take hundreds if not thousands of years for Bengalees to snatch their coveted independence from the rule of Pakistani junta government that committed genocide by brutally killing over three million innocent people and violated chastity of around two hundred thousand women during the 9-month stint of liberation war in 1971.



Bangabandhu was the third among his six siblings--four daughters and two sons from his parents - Sheikh Lutfur Rahman and Saira Khatun in a simple and ordinary Muslim family. Sheikh Lutfur Rahman, born in 1881, was an officer responsible for record-keeping at the Gopalganj civil court in British India. He had Iraqi Arab ancestry through his father Sheikh Abdul Hamid, who was a direct descendant of 15th-century Muslim preacher Sheikh Awwal of Baghdad.



Bangabandhu, from his early days as a student, developed an intense tendency in politics. Although his early education suffered for about four years due to eye problems, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman passed his matriculation from Gopalganj Missionary School in 1942, IA (Twelfth Grade) from Islamia College, Calcutta in 1944 and BA from the same College in 1947.



After partition in 1947, he got admitted into the University of Dhaka to study law but was unable to complete it because he was expelled from the University in early 1949 on charge of 'inciting the fourth-class employees' in their agitation against the University authority's reluctance towards their legitimate demands. This was the Mujib who had barely given in to any illegalities or unsavoury practices.



From his childhood, Mujib acted as a rabble rouser. Evidently, when he was a student of Gopalganj Missionary School, AK Fazlul Huq, the then Chief Minister of Bengal, came to visit the school in 1938. The young Mujib is said to have organized an agitation in order to inform the chief minister about the depressed situation of the region.



As he had grown young, Mujib developed a real political acumen. During the general elections of 1946, Sheikh Mujib was deputed by the Muslim League to work for the party candidates in the Faridpur district. Sheikh Mujibur played an active part in the formation of the East Pakistan Muslim Students League in 1948. In fact, Sheikh Mujib's active political career began on his election to one of the three posts of joint secretaries of the then newly established East Pakistan Awami Muslim League in 1949 while he was in jail. In 1953, Sheikh Mujib was elected general secretary of the East Pakistan Awami Muslim League, a post that he held until 1966 when he became president of the party.

In 1954, he was elected a member of the East Bengal Legislative Assembly and was appointed a Minister of the United Front Government (the youngest Minister of the Huq Government). In 1955, he was elected member of the second Constituent Assembly of Pakistan. He was again appointed a Minister when AL formed the provincial cabinet under Ataur Rahman in 1956. But he voluntarily left the cabinet in July 1957 to reorganize his party.



Mujib placed his historic Six-Point program at a political conference in Lahore in February 1966. This program called for a federal state structure for Pakistan and full autonomy for East Pakistan with a parliamentary democratic system. He was arrested under the Defence of Pakistan Rules on 8 May 1966, and in 1968 charged with sedition for trying to make East Pakistan an independent state with the help of India. The case is historically known as the Agartola Conspiracy Case. In the face of mass upsurge, President Ayub Khan was compelled to withdraw the case in February 1969 and release Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



This Six-Point demand had shaped the political movements toward an independent nation. In the general elections to the National Assembly that took place in 1970 and in January 1971, AL won an absolute majority. On 7 March, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman addressed a mammoth public meeting at the then Ramna Racecourse and delivered a historic address. In his speech, he asked the Pakistani authorities to immediately withdraw Martial Law, send the military personnel to barracks and transfer power to the elected representatives of the people. He also alerted the Bengalis to remain vigilant and be prepared for independence struggle.



When talks in March 1971 between the AL and Pakistani authorities failed to bring fruitful results, genocide was launched on the midnight of 25 March 1971. Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was arrested and taken to Pakistan as a prisoner. A liberation war ensued that continued for nine months leading to the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent state on December 16, 1971.



We got a sovereign nation. But under the beneath, all is not well. Within less than four years, Bangladesh became fatherless when a group of depraved army officers committed our history's greatest tragedy-killing of the Father of the Nation along with most of his family members on the morning of August 15, 1975.



On this great auspicious day, the birth anniversary of our great leader, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, we take our hat off to him for his great sacrifice to free Bangladesh from the yoke of Pakistani junta's barbaric rule.



The writer is a senior journalist



