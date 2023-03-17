

Learning curve management for new products and services



The more a person repeats a task, the more efficient he or she becomes at performing it-whether the individual is a bank teller or the entire bank. The concept is also known as "the experience curve, the cost curve, the efficiency curve, or the productivity curve."Even though Hermann Ebbinghaus introduced the concept in 1885, it is still frequently overlooked in business planning more than a century later.



Quite often, perhaps some start-up management, boards, and CFOs are dissatisfied because the initial runs are not as profitable as the original business plan predicted. This is because the learning curve effects were not considered in the business plan. When the cost of the new product or service is probably going to be significantly higher than the long-term cost, preparing for the learning curve is essential.



Knowing the initial cost and the slope of one's learning curve can assist with forecasting future profit and loss as a function of time (and/or volume). This is particularly important in start-up environments where cash flow is essential to surviving. Making decisions based on the cost of the first baby steps is another common business mistake. This could harm a potentially good innovative product simply because the cost of early runs is "too high."Pricing one's product based on the initial manufacturing cost is a common blunder, as doing so makes it unlikely that it will meet ones long-term cost goal.



It is improbable that many people will buy those first units, so individuals will not have the opportunity to build up the quantities that will drive down the cost and create a long-term profitable performance. To achieve profitability as soon as possible, individuals must price the product based on market value and aggressively push their learning curve.



An ordinary learning curve should emerge "naturally" by repeating the same task several times. To simplify the learning curve, individuals must be proactive. The specific techniques used are determined by the industry. One recommendation for simplifying the learning curve is to specify a champion for the cost-cutting project. Because cost reduction takes time, the company must deal with the temporary learning curve losses.



How else do we control the probable shortfalls caused by selling early products at "market price" (which is likely to be less than our early manufacturing cost)? Here are a few suggestions. Several R&D teams view their mission as creating a few working prototypes that demonstrate design functionality in a laboratory environment. This, even so, is only proof of feasibility and is frequently insufficient for a profitable operation.



The R&D mandate must specify that a prototype must be delivered at a predetermined cost. Giving away free products is a popular method of attracting early adopters. Selling initial products/services at a discount could be compared to "partially free" samples intended to accelerate early adoption. Turn the tables: selling early products below cost can be taken into account when deciding stimulation cost, and these early losses can be budgeted for marketing.



A business may decide to launch the first models in niche markets that are less cost-conscious than the general market. Tesla, for example, targeted the high-end affluent market segment with its first vehicle, the Roadster, which cost around 100,000 dollars. Implementing a lease or pay-per-use business model is another option for reducing the high cost of new products.



For instance, it is common practice today to include the cost of a new technological product in the service contract and pay for it over time with monthly instalments as part of a service bill. This is also the most common business model in the world. One or a few features of a new product or service may be the primary cause of the increased cost.



In such cases, offering reduced functionality versions at a lower cost may make sense. This method is widely used in the semiconductor industry, where engineers can enact the same functionality using programmable technologies, wafer sharing, or high-volume production with dedicated wafer runs. Each of these options has tradeoffs in terms of cost, flexibility, and volume.



To sum up, these concepts can be applied when the initial cost exceeds the market acceptance price. Other industry-specific methods for simplifying the learning curve are also possible. One final word of caution: Do not compromise quality to reduce costs. The converse is frequently true; proper quality disciplines typically contribute to lower long-term costs.



Shahriar Bin Kabir, Graduated from School of Business, Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology



