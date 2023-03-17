Thrust on bringing womenfolk under mainstream dev

GAIBANDHA, Mar 16: Speakers at a function here on Wednesday urged the nutrition sales agents to be more serious to make the communities aware of nutrition to build a nutrition-enriched society.







"Nutrition is a crucial part of sound health and its development. Better nutrition is related to improved infant, child and maternal health, stronger immune system, safer pregnancy and childbirth, and lower risk of non-communicable diseases", they said







They made the comments while they were addressing a function on award ceremony for the nutrition sales agents (NSAs) or 'Pusti Apaa' at the auditorium of Public Library and Club in the town here at noon.







Sustained Opportunity for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project that is being implemented in Gaibandha and Kurigram districts by RDRS Bangladesh and Cordaid Netherlands arranged the function with the financial support of European Union on the celebration of International Women's Day-2023.





Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdullahel Mafi addressed the function as the chief guest and Sadar Upazila Women Affairs Officer Abu Sayeed Hossain spoke at the event as the special guest.







Mashiur Rahman, Shamim Alam, Maniruzzaman Mukul and Ashraful Alam, officials of SONGO project addressed the function, among others.





The speakers, in their speech, said as the country's half of the population is women, it is not possible to push forward the country towards desired goal without the development of the womenfolk.







In this context, they emphasised bringing the womenfolk under the mainstream development anyhow to attain the cherished goal.







CS Dr Abdullahel Mafi, in his speech, said the government took a plan to turn Bangladesh into Smart Bangladesh by 2041, but it is quite impossible to build Smart Bangladesh without ensuring nutrition for all.







So he urged all including the NSAs of the project to work seriously and sincerely to ensure nutrition among all to build nutrition-enriched society and to help materialise the dream of building Smart Bangladesh by 2041, a mission and vision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







Later, the chief guest distributed crests as award to the NSAs for keeping contribution to nutrition development in the project command areas.







Mentionable that the NSAs appointed by the project go to the rural communities, make aware and motivate them about nutrition and its benefits to build sound health.





If the community groups are motivated by the speeches of the NSAs, the men and women of the communities as per their choice can purchase at best 58 kinds of nutrient products from the NSAs.