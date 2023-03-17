RAJBARI, Mar 16: Freedom Fighter Mohammad Sanaullah, founder general secretary of Rajbari Press Club and journalist of Bangladesh Television, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 75.





His two namaz-e-janazas were held on Khanka Sharif Mosque and Old Power House Mosque premises.





Later on, he was buried at Bhabanipur Graveyard on Tuesday night.





He left behind his two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.





Md Zillul Hakim, MP, from Rajbari-2 Constituency, Deputy Commissioner Abu Kaiser Khan, and Superintend of Police MM Shakiluj Zaman expressed deep shock at the death of Mohammad Sanaullah and condolence to the bereaved family.