Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 March, 2023, 6:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI, Mar 16: Freedom Fighter Mohammad Sanaullah, founder general secretary of Rajbari Press Club and journalist of Bangladesh Television, died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was 75.

His two namaz-e-janazas were held on Khanka Sharif Mosque and Old Power House Mosque premises.

Later on, he was buried at Bhabanipur Graveyard on Tuesday night.

He left behind his two sons and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Md Zillul Hakim, MP, from Rajbari-2 Constituency, Deputy Commissioner Abu Kaiser Khan, and Superintend of Police MM Shakiluj Zaman expressed deep shock at the death of Mohammad Sanaullah and condolence to the bereaved family.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on bringing womenfolk under mainstream dev
Obituary
Lightning kills four in Shariatpur, Gopalganj
3 passport brokers jailed in Pirojpur
Journalist ABM Musa Bridge opens at Sonagazi
River Fair begins in Bogura
Five men electrocuted in four districts
220 land miss-cases settled in five months at Kaliganj


Latest News
15 injured in AL’s factional clash in Patuakhali
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Man killed after being run over bus in Tangail
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Tamim, Mehidy uncertain for 1st ODI against Ireland
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Two of bike-stealing gang held in city
Most Read News
ACC can sack employees without showing reasons: SC
SCBA polls: Scuffles between AL, BNP lawyers again
Fardin's death: Bushra gets permanent bail
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest Imran Khan until Friday
SCBA polls: Case filed against 112 lawyers, voting underway
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
PM slams profit mongers for price hike during Ramadan
7.0-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
Principal confined for 'sexual harassment' of student in Cumilla
Schoolboy among 2 killed as bus runs over them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft