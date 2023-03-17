Video
Friday, 17 March, 2023
Home Countryside

Lightning kills four in Shariatpur, Gopalganj

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Four people including a woman and a madrasa boy have been killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in two districts- Shariatpur and Gopalganj, on Wednesday.

SHARIATPUR: Three persons were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Bhedarganj and Zajira upazilas of the districts on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Nadim Munshi, 25, a Saudi Arabia expatriate from Najimpur Village, and Anwara Begum, 55, of Uttar Mohishar Village under Bhedarganj Upazila, and Sifat Molla, 21, of Kacharab Kandi Village under Zajira Upazila in the district.

Locals said thunderbolt struck on Nadim Munshi while he was taking food to a fish farm at noon, which left him critically injured. He was rescued and taken to Bhedarganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Nadim dead.

Mahishar Union Parishad Chairman Haji Arun Hawladar said housewife Anwara went to a field near her house to fetch her cattle at around 11:30am.
 
Thunderbolt struck on her there. She along with her cow was killed on the spot at that time.

On the other hand, Sifat was working in a cropland. He died on the spot due to a sudden lightning strike at noon.

Zajira Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Kamrul Hasan Sohel confirmed the incidents.

GOPALGANJ: A madrasa boy was killed and his younger brother injured by lightning strike in Muksudpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday   morning.

The deceased was identified as Forkan Sheikh, 12, son of Sheikh Amiruzzaman, a resident of of Nawhata Village in the upazila. He was a student of a local madrasa.

The injured is Taiyan Sheikh, 6, younger brother of the deceased.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Muksudpur Police Station Md Abu Bakar Mia said thunderbolt struck on the two brothers while they went to a cropland next to the house at around 10:30am, which left the duo critically injured.

Sensing the matter, their family members and locals rescued them and rushed to Muksudpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Forkan dead and referred Raiyan to Faridpur Medical College Hospital, the OC added.


