3 passport brokers jailed in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Mar 16: Three brokers were arrested from regional passport office in the district on Thursday in a sudden drive by a mobile court of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).





Arrestees have been sent to jail. Deputy Director (DD) of the ACC in the district Sheikh Golam Mawla led the mobile court.







The arrestees are Illias Hosen 48, son of Abdul Aziz of Bhabaniupr Village in Indurkani Upazila, Reaz Hossain 40, son of Abdul Malek of Ukilpara in the town, and Maksudur Rahman, 46, son Abdus Salam Matubbar of Bhaijora Village in Pirojpur Sadar.







ACC DD Sheikh Golam Mawla said, "We have received many allegations about passport brokers. So in plan-cloth, the ACC team asked the brokers for new passports.







They assured the team members of giving new passports without any hassle and in a very short time and demanded money.







Later on, a mobile court was conducted by Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate of district administration Kafil Uddin Mahamud.The magistrate said, broker Ilias has been convicted for 10 days and two others each for seven days.