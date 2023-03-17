Journalist ABM Musa Bridge opens at Sonagazi FENI, Mar 16: A bridge after the name of veteran journalist ABM Musa has been opened in Sonagazi Upazila of the district.





ABM Musa Bridge linking Islamia Bazar-Ghatghor-Bakshi Bazar road under Amjadhat Union of the upazila has been built at Tk 7.18 crore.







On March 13, the bridge over the Hazir Bhagna Khal (canal) was inaugurated by Shirin Aktar, MP, general secretary (GS) of JSD, as the chief guest.





The foundation stone of the bridge was laid on May 19, 2017.





The Hazi Bhanga Khal was named after Hazi Fana Ullah, grand father of renowned journalist Abdus Salam.







The 140-metre bridge has been constructed by Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).





Fulgazi Upazila Vice-Chairman Abul Kalam Azmir presided over the bridge opening function.







Fulgazi Upazila Awami League GS Harun Mazumdar, LGED's Executive Engineer Md Mahmud Al Faruk, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Al Amin, District JSD President Alhajj Nurul Amin, Officer-in-Charge of Fulgazi Police Station Md Hasim, Dainik Samakal Associate Editor Loton Ekram, Munsirhat Union Chairman Nurul Amin, Journalist ABM Musa's daughter Mariam Musa, Darbarpur Union Chairman Nizam Uddin Mazumdar, District JSD GS Mosharraf Hossain were present as special guests at the opening function.