Friday, 17 March, 2023, 6:04 PM
River Fair begins in Bogura

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Mar 16: A three-day River Fair-2023 began in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday to make people aware of river protection.

Bogura District River Protection Committee, District Unit of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (BAPA) and Water Development Board jointly organized the fair at Shaheed Khokon Park in the town.

Ragebul Ahsan Ripu, MP, from Bogura-6 Constituency, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest with Bogura Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saiful Islam in the chair.

At a short discussion held on the occasion of the fair, the chief guest said in his speech, "Those who occupy rivers today are the chief guests in such an event. Students of schools and colleges should protest to save the Karatoya River in Bogura. No one is allowed to occupy this river. We all have to take responsibility to protect river."

Bogura Additional DC (General) Dinesh Chandra Sarker, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Helena Akter, and Water Development Board Supervising Engineer Ariful Islam, among others, also spoke at that time.

At the fair, among the 25 stalls, 15 stalls have been named after the rivers of the district to introduce these to new generations. These rivers include Karatoya, Sukhdah, Bangali, Ichhamati, Chandrabati, Nagar, Bhadrabati, Belai, Baniayan, Gangnai, Mahishaban, Ghazaria and Holhalia.


