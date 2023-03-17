Five men electrocuted in four districts

Five men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in four districts- Khulna, Nilphamari, Patuakhali and Chandpur, recently.







KHULNA: Two persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in Batiaghata and Dacope upazilas of the district in three days.







A man was electrocuted in Batiaghata Upazila on Wednesday morning.





The deceased was identified as Mostafa Sana, 45, a resident of Hetalbunia Village in the upazila.





According to locals, Mostofa came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working at a chicken farm, which left him critically injured.







Family members rushed him to Batiaghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mostafa dead.





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Batiaghata Police Station (PS) Shawkat Kabir confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.





Meanwhile, a man was electrocuted and three others were injured in Dacope Upazila on Monday evening.





Deceased Shibpada Mandal, 60, was a resident of Hadda area under Maheshwaripur Union in Koyra Upazila.







It was known that Shibpada along with his family members came to visit his son-in-law's house in Kaminibasia area under Tildanga Union of Dacope Upazila.







At around 7pm on Monday, his daughter Maninsha Baidya came in contact with a live electric wire at home. Hearing her scream, Shibpada, his wife Bhakti and Manisha's mother-in-law Shibani came forward to rescue her, but all of them got electrocuted.







Locals rescued the four injured and rushed them to Dacope Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shibpada dead.







Dacope PS Inspector Ujjal Kumar Dutta confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.





NILPHAMARI: A man was electrocuted while trying to save his wife in Jaldhaka Upazila in the district on Monday evening.





The deceased was identified as Majidul Islam, a resident of Balagram Village of the upazila. In the incident, his seriously injured wife was admitted to hospital.





According to local sources, the deceased Majidul Islam's wife Mamata Bagum came in contact with a live electric wire while working at home. At that time, Majidul rushed to the spot and touched his wife to save her. He died on the spot, and his wife was injured.





Locals rescued the woman and took her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital.





Jaldhaka PS OC Feroz Kabir confirmed the matter.





PATUAKHALI: A construction worker was electrocuted and three others were injured at Patuakhali Science and Technology University in the district on Saturday noon.





The incident took place on the roof of the Climate Smart Agricultural building adjacent to the university's residential mosque at around 10:30 pm.





The deceased was identified as Shafikur Rahman, 38, son of Fazal Haque, a resident of Shreerampur Village under Shreerampur Union in the upazila.





Quoting locals, Dumki PS OC Abdus Salam said the men came in contact with a live electric wire at noon when they were working with a metal rod on the roof, which left four of them critically injured.





Locals rescued the injured and took them to Dumki Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Shafikur dead and referred the injured to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital for better treatment.





However, legal steps will be taken in this regard, the OC added.





CHANDPUR: A man was electrocuted in Faridganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.





The incident took place in Paschim Gabder Gaon Village under Rupsa Uttar Union of the upazila at around 1 pm.





The deceased was identified as Kutty Mona, 40, son of late Mosharaf Hossain, a resident of the village.





According to the deceased's family members, the man came in contact with an electric wire when he attempted to charge an auto-rickshaw, which left him critically injured.





Relatives rushed him to Faridpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Kutty Mona dead.





Rupsa Uttar Union Parishad Member Liton Mia confirmed the incident.