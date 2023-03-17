220 land miss-cases settled in five months at Kaliganj KALIGANJ, GAZIPUR, Mar 16: Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Assadikzaman settled 220 land miss-cases in about five months after getting additional charge of assistant commissioner (land) on October 24, 2022.





Umme Hafsa Nadia joined Kaliganj Upazila Land Office as assistant commissioner (AC-Land) in the district on August 28, 2022. After two months of joining, she went on maternity leave.







The UNO held 33 hearings in a time of four months and 20 days (till March 16). In these 33 hearings, a total of 220 miss-cases were settled in Kaliganj Municipality, Tumlia, Nagri, Boktarpur, Jangalia, Jamalpur, Moktarpur, and Bahadursadi unions.







Of these cases, highest 12 ones were settled in a single day.