Top UAE, Iran security officials meet after Riyadh-Tehran deal

DUBAI, Mar 16: The United Arab Emirates' national security adviser held talks Thursday in Abu Dhabi with his Iranian counterpart, whose visit to the UAE comes days after a surprise rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh.





Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a brother of the UAE's president, received Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the official WAM news agency said.





The two officials discussed "bilateral relations and opportunities to advance them in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries," WAM said, without elaborating.





Sheikh Tahnoun previously met Shamkhani on a visit to Iran in 2021, the first trip of its kind since relations between the two countries were downgraded in 2016.





Shamkhani called his UAE visit "a meaningful beginning for the two countries to enter a new stage of political, economic and security relations," Iran's state news agency IRNA said.







His visit came after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced a Chinese-brokered deal on Friday to end a seven-year rupture in diplomatic ties.





Shamkhani had travelled to Beijing for intensive talks with his Saudi counterpart ahead of the shock announcement.







while preventing foreigners from playing a non-constructive role," Shamkhani said during Thursday's meeting with Sheikh Tahnoun, IRNA reported. "We should try to increase the security, peace and well-being of the people of the region through dialogue and interactionwhile preventing foreigners from playing a non-constructive role," Shamkhani said during Thursday's meeting with Sheikh Tahnoun, IRNA reported.





In 2016, the UAE and other Gulf states scaled back their ties with Tehran after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi Arabia's diplomatic missions in Iran following Riyadh's execution of prominent Shiite Muslim cleric Nimr al-Nimr.





Meanwhile, In a matter of days, Saudi Arabia carried out blockbuster agreements with the world's two leading powers - China and the United States.





Riyadh signed a Chinese-facilitated deal aimed at restoring diplomatic ties with its arch-nemesis Iran and then announced a massive contract to buy commercial planes from U.S. manufacturer Boeing.





The two announcements spurred speculation that the Saudis were laying their marker as a dominant economic and geopolitical force with the flexibility to play Beijing and Washington off each other. They also cast China in an unfamiliar leading role in Middle Eastern politics.







And they raised questions about whether the U.S.-Saudi relationship - frosty for much of the first two years of President Joe Biden's term - has reached a détente.





But as the Biden administration takes stock of the moment, officials are pushing back against the notion that the developments amount to a shift in the dynamics of the U.S.-China competition in the Middle East.







The White House scoffs at the idea that the big aircraft deal signals a significant change in the status of the administration's relations with Riyadh after Biden's fierce criticism early in his presidency of the Saudis' human rights record and of the Saudi-led OPEC+ oil cartel move to cut production last year. �AFP, AP