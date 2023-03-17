Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 March, 2023, 6:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Pakistan court postpones police operation to arrest Imran Khan

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 106

Pakistan court postpones police operation to arrest Imran Khan

Pakistan court postpones police operation to arrest Imran Khan

LAHORE, March 16: A Pakistani high court ordered police on Thursday to postpone an operation to arrest Imran Khan for another day, defusing a surge in violence that saw supporters of the former prime minister fighting pitched battles with security forces.

Khan's aide Fawad Chaudhry said the Lahore high court had extended an order to halt the police operation until Friday. The state information minister, Amir Mir, confirmed the court order.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, dozens of Khan's supporters, armed with batons and sling-shots, barricaded his home to prevent security forces from arresting him for failing to show up in court over a case in which he is charged with illegally selling state gifts given to him while he was prime minister. Khan denies the charges.

The court-ordered attempt to arrest Khan, which began on Tuesday, triggered clashes between his supporters and security forces in his Lahore neighbourhood, raising fears about the political stability of nuclear-armed Pakistan as it faces an economic crisis.

The violence, in which protesters torched police vehicles, a water-cannon truck and scores of cars and motorcycles and hurled petrol bombs at security forces firing tear gas and rubber bullets, subsided after the high court halted the police operation on Wednesday.

A lower court in Islamabad had issued a warrant against former international cricketer Khan for defying orders to present himself in court over charges that he unlawfully sold state gifts given to him by foreign dignitaries when he was prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Khan denies the charges. The National Election Commission had found him guilty and barred Khan from holding public office for one parliamentary term.

The legal proceedings against Khan began after he was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote early last year. Since then, he has been demanding a snap election and holding nationwide protest rallies, and was shot and wounded in one of these rallies.

Current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has rejected Khan's demands, saying the election would be held as scheduled later this year.     �REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Top UAE, Iran security officials meet after Riyadh-Tehran deal
Pakistan court postpones police operation to arrest Imran Khan
Japan, S Korea thaw ties to tackle regional threats
Saudi could invest in Iran 'very quickly': Al-Jadaan
Honduras to start diplomatic ties with China, in blow to Taiwan
Hundreds of thousands strike in UK over pay
Last-gasp strikes seek to prevent French pension reform
Goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force: Kremlin


Latest News
15 injured in AL’s factional clash in Patuakhali
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Man killed after being run over bus in Tangail
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Tamim, Mehidy uncertain for 1st ODI against Ireland
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Two of bike-stealing gang held in city
Most Read News
ACC can sack employees without showing reasons: SC
SCBA polls: Scuffles between AL, BNP lawyers again
Fardin's death: Bushra gets permanent bail
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest Imran Khan until Friday
SCBA polls: Case filed against 112 lawyers, voting underway
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
PM slams profit mongers for price hike during Ramadan
7.0-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
Principal confined for 'sexual harassment' of student in Cumilla
Schoolboy among 2 killed as bus runs over them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft