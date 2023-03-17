Video
Japan, S Korea thaw ties to tackle regional threats

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

TOKYO, Mar 16: Japan and South Korea announced the end of tit-for-tat trade measures and pledged renewed diplomacy as leaders of the two countries met in Tokyo Thursday for a summit to thaw long-frozen ties.

The neighbours, both key US partners in the region, have for years been locked in a bitter dispute over Japan's use of wartime forced labour.

Relations deteriorated after South Korea's Supreme Court in 2018 ordered Japanese firms to compensate victims of forced labour, but this month Seoul announced a plan to pay those affected without Tokyo's involvement.

President Yoon Suk Yeol has been keen to end the spat and form a united front against regional challenges including North Korea, which launched a long-range missile just hours before Yoon's arrival in Tokyo.

After talks, he and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced the resumption of "shuttle diplomacy," with the leaders agreeing to regular reciprocal visits to build       confidence.    �AFP



