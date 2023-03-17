Archers start with qualification round

Asia Cup World Ranking Archery tournament stage-1 started on Thursday with the qualification round matches now being held in Chinese Taipei.





In the recurve men's section, Hakim Ahmed Rubel finished fourth after scoring 654 out of 720 while Sagar Islam and Ram Krishno Shaha finished 17th and 19th after scoring 636 and 634 respectively.





In the compound women's section, Shamoly Roy finished ninth after scoring 662 out of 720 while in the recurve women's section, Diya Siddique finished sixth after scoring 613 out of 720.





In the men's compound section, Mohammad Asikuzzaman finished thirteenth after scoring 680.





Besides, in the recurve men's singles elimination round, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Md. Sagar Islam and Ram Krishno Shaha moved to the round of sixteen after eliminating their respective rivals in the 1/24 matches.





On the other hand, Diya Siddique advanced to the round of sixteen in the recurve women's singles event after getting bye.





Shamoly Roy will compete against her Chinese Taipei rival Chen Fang Yiand while Mohammad Ashikuzzaman face his Kazakhstan rival Mirzamedov Bunyod in their respective women's and men's compound section matches of round of sixteen.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh finished fourth position after scoring 1924 in the recurve men's team event and play against Macaw in the pre quarterfinal.





In the recurve mixed team event, Bangladesh team featuring Rubel and Diya finished third position after scoring 1267 while Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Shamoly Roy finished sixth after scoring 1342 in the compound mixed tea event.







In the elimination round, Bangladesh will compete against Thailand in the quarterfinal match after getting bye in the pre quarterfinal. �BSS