Saiduzzaman and Anisur Rahman became BSJA President and Secretary 

Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association's (BSJA) 19th biannual general meeting held at the BSJA's office on Thursday.







At the end of the meeting, the name of the new executive committee for 2023-24 was announced. Among the 13 posts of the executive committee, there was no formal voting as there were not more than one candidates for the posts of president, vice-president, general secretary, joint secretary, treasurer along with six member's post.





ATM Saiduzzaman of Kaler Kantha was elected as president. Syed Saidur Rahman Shamim of Channel I, Raihan Al Mughni of globalsports.com and Barshan Kabir of NTV were elected as vice presidents. Anisur Rahman of the Daily Star elected as General Secretary while Minhaj Uddin Khan of Dhaka Tribune has been elected as Treasurer.





Regarding the election process, Chief Election Commissioner Manzrul Haque said, 'This time the election process was easy as there was no rival candidates. Thanks to all the members. All were elected unopposed. There are two new faces in the committee, Treasurer and a executive member have been changed.'