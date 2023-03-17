Army clinch Independence & National Day Volleyball title

Bangladesh Army clinched the title of the Independence and National Day Volleyball competition beating Power Development Board by 3-0 set in the final held on Thursday at Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in the city's Mirpur.





Besides, Bangladesh Navy finished the third position in the meet defeating Bangladesh Air Force also by 3-0 set.





Masud Hossin of the Bangladesh Army was adjudged the best attacker, Abdul Hakim of the same team was named the best libero, Al Amin of the Navy was given the best setter and Harshit Biswas of Power Development Board was named the best player of the tournament player. �BSS