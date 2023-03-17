Video
Bangabandhu Cup Int\'l Kabaddi

Bangladesh resumes winning streak beating Nepal 40-24

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

Bangabandhu Cup Int'l Kabaddi Defending champion Bangladesh continued its winning streak in the Bangabandhu Cup International Kabaddi by outplaying Nepal 40-24 at the Shahid Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka on Thursday.
Bangladesh made it three in three in the tourney after winning against Poland and Argentina in the previous matches. With three consecutive wins, Bangladesh topped Group-A with nine points and took a big step towards reaching the last four.
Tuhin Tarafder & Co. started in an aggressive mode as Nepal was technically and tactically better than Bangladesh's previous opponents. Bangladesh was cautious about notching regular points from raids and was watchful in defence. Tuhin Tarafder arrived in his true form and twice he slipped out of the Nepal defender's grip scoring two or more points. Al Amin and Razib, the two long-legged raiders also kept the scoreboard ticking with fine raids. Bangladesh leads the first half 21-9. Russell was adjudged man of the match.
Bangladesh faces England in their fourth match at 2:00 pm on Friday.
Meanwhile, Kenya tasted their first victory with two defeats beating Indonesia 65-33 while Thailand also earned their third consecutive victory in as many matches outplaying Malaysia 25-14.


