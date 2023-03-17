Uncapped Rony Talukdar replaces alike Zakir for ODIs Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan, who made his Test debut in December against India, got maiden ODI call for Ireland series but ruled out sustaining injury during practice session on Thursday.





Another uncapped opener Rony Talukdar replaced him in the squad.The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the change officially on Thursday.





Batsman Zakir Hasan, 25, suffered a thumb injury in training at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, said the BCB's press release. He thereby, went out of action for two weeks.







"Zakir injured his left thumb while batting in the nets today," BCB's physio Bayjedul Islam Khan told.





"An X-ray has shown a minor fracture which could take around two weeks to recover from. Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series," he explained.





Rony played a brilliant 80 off 61-ball's knock in his first DPL match on Thursday representing Mohammedan Sporting Club.





Right-handed batsman Rony Talukdar, who played all three T20i matches against England, has been named as Zakir's replacement in the ODI squad.Revised SquadTamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar.