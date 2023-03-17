Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 March, 2023, 6:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ireland tour of Bangladesh 2023

Uncapped Rony Talukdar replaces alike Zakir for ODIs

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Sports Reporter

Uncapped Rony Talukdar replaces alike Zakir for ODIs

Uncapped Rony Talukdar replaces alike Zakir for ODIs

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan, who made his Test debut in December against India, got maiden ODI call for Ireland series but ruled out sustaining injury during practice session on Thursday.

Another uncapped opener Rony Talukdar replaced him in the squad.The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed the change officially on Thursday.

Batsman Zakir Hasan, 25, suffered a thumb injury in training at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, said the BCB's press release. He thereby, went out of action for two weeks.

"Zakir injured his left thumb while batting in the nets today," BCB's physio Bayjedul Islam Khan told.

"An X-ray has shown a minor fracture which could take around two weeks to recover from. Unfortunately, this means he will not be available for the ODI series," he explained.

Right-handed batsman Rony Talukdar, who played all three T20i matches against England, has been named as Zakir's replacement in the ODI squad.
Rony played a brilliant 80 off 61-ball's knock in his first DPL match on Thursday representing Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Revised Squad
Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Rony Talukdar.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rabbi, Nasum, Shoriful, Zakir even fails in warm-up
Archers start with qualification round
Saiduzzaman and Anisur Rahman became BSJA President and Secretary 
Army clinch Independence & National Day Volleyball title
Bijoy stars in Abahani's big win in DPL
Bangladesh resumes winning streak beating Nepal 40-24
Uncapped Rony Talukdar replaces alike Zakir for ODIs
Chamari Athapaththu invited to play in Hong Kong


Latest News
15 injured in AL’s factional clash in Patuakhali
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Man killed after being run over bus in Tangail
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Tamim, Mehidy uncertain for 1st ODI against Ireland
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Two of bike-stealing gang held in city
Most Read News
ACC can sack employees without showing reasons: SC
SCBA polls: Scuffles between AL, BNP lawyers again
Fardin's death: Bushra gets permanent bail
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest Imran Khan until Friday
SCBA polls: Case filed against 112 lawyers, voting underway
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
PM slams profit mongers for price hike during Ramadan
7.0-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
Principal confined for 'sexual harassment' of student in Cumilla
Schoolboy among 2 killed as bus runs over them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft