Friday, 17 March, 2023, 6:03 PM
Chamari Athapaththu invited to play in Hong Kong

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's women's team captain Chamari  Athapaththu who recently played the women's exhibition matches in Pakistan will now be playing the Cricket Hong Kong FairBreak Invitational 2023 tournament next month, it is learnt.

The tournament is scheduled to be held at the Kowloon Cricket Club (Hong Kong) between April 3 and 16.

The 33-year-old batting all rounder was a part of the tournament last year, when it was held in the UAE.

"So far, she is the only player from Sri Lanka to have been a part of the tournament", one of the top sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed.

Interestingly, 90 women cricketers from 36 countries are to take part in this tournament. The tournament has the backing of Cricket Hong Kong and the FairBreak Invitational is another step towards greater recognition and the development of the outstandingly talented players in Asia also from the UAE, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Bhutan, Kuwait and Hong Kong.

Another aspect of this tournament is : all the players and the umpires will be provided the sunglasses by Blenders Eyewear for their use.

Founded in 2012 in San Diego California by Chase Fisher, Blenders is a leading American eyewear brand that manufactures sunglasses, snow goggles and prescription eyewear.




