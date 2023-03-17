‘Sustainable business model to overcome future challenges’

Speakers at a seminar arranged by Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) stressed on the importance of making the shift from linear to circular model to accelerate the momentum of sustainability in Bangladesh apparel industry.





60 speakers and 20 exhibitors from across the world gathered at the Forum organized by Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE) at a city hotel in Dhaka on Thursday and highlighted issues circularity, CO2 reductions and climate action, shifting to renewable energy, human rights due diligence.







Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi spoke as the chief guest in the event.





Speakers include ministers, MPs, north city mayor, BGMEA president and board members spoke on the occasion. Commerce secretary, Tapan Kanti Ghose, Rene Van Berkel, UNIDO Representative & Head, UNIDO, Regional Office in India, Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador, Embassy of Denmark in Bangladesh, Alexandra Berg von Linde, were among many attended the event.





A roundtable discussion titled 'The Journey Towards Circular Fashion in Bangladesh' has been also organized in the sideline of the 4th SAF moderated by Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan.







BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said building a resilient, sustainable business model is the need of the hour at this time to support economic growth in terms of product and fiber diversification, innovation, technological upgradation, reskilling and up skilling the work force.







"We need to put emphasize on building up a resilient and sustainable business model to overcome the future challenges," he said while speaking at the 4th edition of Sustainable Apparel Forum on Thursday.





Faruque Hassan said they have established BGMEA Centre of innovation, efficiency and OSH.





The centre will works as an exchange hub of industry wide best practices as it endeavors to disseminate knowledge to beneficiary groups continuously in the area of product development, efficiency, use of technologies, process upgradation, environmental sustainability and social innovation.





"We need assistance from all esteemed stakeholder to make this center more vibrant and useful," said the BGMEA chief.





"So please come forward, collaborate, and exchange knowledge and expertise to ensure more decent employments, and build a resilient and sustainable fashion industry," he said.





The BGMEA chief said they have ensured 100 percent safety in terms of fire, structural and electrical remediation within the workplace which has restored global confidence in them.





"We have taken a number of initiatives to ensure the better wellbeing of our workers," he further said in this connection.





Speakers said the circular economy can greatly contribute to achieve the USD 100 billion export target of Bangladesh apparel industry by the year 2030.







Event exhibitors A&E, YKK,Smartex AI, Recover, Reverse Resources, Agroshift Technologies Ltd., Eurofins, DIFE, Vision Spring, Merchant Bay, Green Bud, Shahjalal Polyand, among others participated.