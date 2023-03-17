BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America Latin America-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LABCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at its conference centre in Dhaka's Agargaon on Wednesday.





The MoU will hopefully boost confidence in South American countries to invest in and trade with Bangladesh, Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, President of LABCCI, said during the signing ceremony.





Nahid Ferdousi, commercial specialist at the Brazilian embassy in Dhaka expressed Brazil's interest in strengthening ties with Bangladesh in all aspects.





Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of BIDA, was the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony. He said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has created an encouraging environment for businesses.





Lokman said EPZ and special economic zones across the country will provide safe zones for foreign investors in Bangladesh. He also thanked the LABCCI board of directors for their initiative to attract FDI from the South America region as well as from Europe.





Meanwhile, LABCCI President Afser talked about an upcoming project titled "Bangladesh Investment B2B (Business to Business) Event in Latin America-2023" during the ceremony.







The project will be jointly organized by BIDA, DBCCI, and LABCCI in multiple countries across Europe and South America.





The project aims to attract foreign direct investments (FDI) from countries in Europe and Latin America.







It will also explore and promote Bangladeshi products and services in the Latin America region and, at the same time, promote business from Latin America in the emerging Bangladeshi market, according to information provided during the event.





On behalf of LABCCI, Afser, and from BIDA, Additional Secretary Md. Matiur Rahman, signed the MoU.