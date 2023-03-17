Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 March, 2023, 6:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Business Correspondent

BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America

BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America

Latin America-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LABCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) at its conference centre in Dhaka's Agargaon  on Wednesday.

The MoU will hopefully boost confidence in South American countries to invest in and trade with Bangladesh, Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, President of LABCCI, said during the signing ceremony.

Nahid Ferdousi, commercial specialist at the Brazilian embassy in Dhaka expressed Brazil's interest in strengthening ties with Bangladesh in all aspects.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of BIDA, was the chief guest at the MoU signing ceremony. He said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has created an encouraging environment for businesses.

Lokman said EPZ and special economic zones across the country will provide safe zones for foreign investors in Bangladesh. He also thanked the LABCCI board of directors for their initiative to attract FDI from the South America region as well as from Europe.

Meanwhile, LABCCI President Afser talked about an upcoming project titled "Bangladesh Investment B2B (Business to Business) Event in Latin America-2023" during the ceremony.

The project will be jointly organized by BIDA, DBCCI, and LABCCI in multiple countries across Europe and South America.

The project aims to attract foreign direct investments (FDI) from countries in Europe and Latin America.

It will also explore and promote Bangladeshi products and services in the Latin America region and, at the same time, promote business from Latin America in the emerging Bangladeshi market, according to information provided during the event.

On behalf of LABCCI, Afser, and from BIDA, Additional Secretary Md. Matiur Rahman, signed the MoU.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Sustainable business model to overcome future challenges’
BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, India better connectivity to boost bilateral trade
Banks reschedule Tk 23,319cr NPLs in July-December
BCC law enforcement is a must for market stabilisation
BB issues guidelines for cloud computing
BD, Vietnam can grow together sharing knowledge


Latest News
15 injured in AL’s factional clash in Patuakhali
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Man killed after being run over bus in Tangail
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Tamim, Mehidy uncertain for 1st ODI against Ireland
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Two of bike-stealing gang held in city
Most Read News
ACC can sack employees without showing reasons: SC
SCBA polls: Scuffles between AL, BNP lawyers again
Fardin's death: Bushra gets permanent bail
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest Imran Khan until Friday
SCBA polls: Case filed against 112 lawyers, voting underway
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
PM slams profit mongers for price hike during Ramadan
7.0-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
Principal confined for 'sexual harassment' of student in Cumilla
Schoolboy among 2 killed as bus runs over them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft