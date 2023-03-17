Video
Stocks rebound on both bourses

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89

After witnessing a downward trend in the session, stocks rebounded on Thursday in the Dhaka and Chittagong stock exchanges as investors remained active on sector-wise issues.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went up by 6.87 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at 6,220.24. Two other indices also ended higher with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, rose 3.57 points to finish at 2,218.77 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) advanced 3.12 points to close at 1,356.85.

Daily trade turnover plunged to Taka 4,839.99 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 6,071.65 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 318 issues traded, 51 advanced, 59 declined and 208 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Rupali Life dominated the turnover chart, closely followed by SEAPEARL, Olympic, BSC and ADNTEL.

MONNOAGML was the day's top gainer, rising 5.27 per cent, while MEGHNALIFE was the worst loser, shedding 5.85 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rebounded with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -gaining 3.20 points to settle at 18,352.72 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX rising 1.95 points to close at 11,001.72.    �BSS


