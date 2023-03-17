BD, India better connectivity to boost bilateral trade

A seminar on "Improved Connectivity: Unlocking Economic Potential between India and Bangladesh" jointly organized by High Commission of India at Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) was held in Le Meridien Hotel, in the city on Thursday.





Adviser to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs, Dr. Mashiur Rahman was present as chief guest in the event. Talking on the occasion he said in terms of export and import both countries may think using of local currencies for bilateral trade.







At present, the investment environment in Bangladesh is very friendly, he said inviting more Indian companies to invest in Bangladesh in the form of joint ventures.







In terms of railway connectivity, few development projects like construction of Jamuna railway bridge is under progress which will create an ample opportunities for bilateral trade.







He requested to consider the issue of anti-dumping duty on raw jute export from Bangladesh. He also underscored the importance of seamless transshipment of Bangladeshi products through India and urged for easy visa process for smooth communication of businessmen of both countries.



DCCI President Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar said bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India is $16 billion in FY2022. But there are scopes to expand the bilateral trade to a minimum of $20 billion through addressing non-tariff barriers and connectivity related challenges.







He referred to World Bank report which said seamless transport connectivity of India and Bangladesh has the potential to increase national income by 17 percent in Bangladesh and 8percent in India.







Connectivity improvement between the North Eastern Region of India and Bangladesh is essential to support the regional market needs and improve our trade with India.







High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma said smooth connectivity is crucial for boosting trade and commerce between our two countries. He added that land routes, railways and even waterways between Bangladesh and India can be expanded more.







During the last decade, the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India remarkably increased and he opined that comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) could be a game changer for both the countries in terms of trade and commerce.





Stronger connectivity is the driving force for economic prosperity, he noted adding infrastructure development of seven land customs stations is under progress that will help boost both-way trade. He also mentioned that currently 7 border haats are being operated but in future this number will be increased.







Officials from the Indian High Commission made presentation on connectivity initiatives between India and Bangladesh. The presentation highlighted that 40 percent trade is happening through land ports of which 70 percent is happening through Benapol-Petrapol land port.







In the last five years Bangladesh's export to India has doubled. They also underscored on developing inland waterways, coastal shipping, air and railway connectivity. Northeastern region of India is potential for Bangladesh to do more business.







India's access to use Mongla and Chattogram port is beneficial both for Bangladesh and India. After completion of India-Bangladesh pipeline, 1 million metric ton diesel per year can be transported to Bangladesh, they added.







Farooq Sobhan, Former Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, Anis Ud-Dowlah, former President, MCCI, DCCI's former Presidents Matiur Rahman, Asif Ibrahim, Md. Sabur Khan, Shams Mahmud, DCCI Directors Khairul Majid Mahmud, Malik Talha Ismail Bari also spoke on the occasion. DCCI Senior Vice President S M Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman) gave the closing remarks.