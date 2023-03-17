Banks reschedule Tk 23,319cr NPLs in July-December

Banks rescheduled a staggering amount of Tk 23,319 crore in non-performing loans (NPL) in July-December period of the current financial year 2022-23 based on new rescheduling facility introduced by Bangladesh Bank (BB).





The figure is three times higher than the amount rescheduled in the same period of the past financial year 2021-22, according to BB data.





The central bank on July 18, 2022 issued the new facility through a circular allowing the country's scheduled banks to regularise their customers' loans on their own responsibility.





Previously, the central bank's approval was required to reschedule loans under any special facilities. In July-December of 2021, the amount of rescheduled loans stood at Tk 8,116.68 crore.





In 2020, Tk 13,468 crore was rescheduled although no customer became defaulted in that year due to the Covid forbearance, in 2021, Tk 12,380 crore was rescheduled and in 2022, Tk 29,288 crore was rescheduled.





The banks rescheduled highest amount of Tk 50,434 crore in 2019 as the central bank then offered a one-time exit policy that allowed borrowers to regularise loans at only 2 per cent down payment.





As per BB circular issued on July 18, 2022, defaulters are allowed to reschedule their loans by paying down payment at 2.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent of their outstanding loans. Previously, borrowers had to pay 10 per cent to 30 per cent of the loan amount to regularise the loan.





Bankers said loan rescheduling increased in the reported period due to various reasons, including the empowering of bank boards to regularise loans, reducing the down payment and a rise in defaulted loans.





Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the Policy Research Institute, said the loan rescheduling surged due to withdrawal of pandemic forbearance and the loans which were about to be defaulted due to the withdrawal were rescheduled.





Although a huge amount of loans was rescheduled, very few amount of loans could be recovered, he said. The permission for banks to reschedule loans for their clients also allowed them to do so for borrowers who had connections with them, he said.





While the BB's decision to pass the loan rescheduling responsibility to banks was appropriate, better governance within the bank's board is a must to guarantee the yield, Mansur said.





According to central bank data, the defaulted loans soared to Tk 1,20,656 crore at the end of December 2022 from Tk 1, 03,273 crore in December 2021. It was record Tk 1.34 lakh crore at the end of September 2022.





The bankers also said the banking sector had been struggling with liquidity shortage and the rising non-performing loans was worsening the situation. So, the banks rescheduled loans in order to reduce the volume of defaulted loans to prevent more liquidity pressure.





In the July-December 2022, the banks waived Tk 2,595 crore in interest for their customers while it waived Tk 1,521.33 crore interest in the same period in 2021. The banks waived Tk 1,578 crore in interest amount in 2020 and Tk 1,855 crore in 2021.