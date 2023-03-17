Video
BCC law enforcement is a must for market stabilisation

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) law enforcement is timely demand for market stabilization.

The Speakers in the discussion underscored the need for monitoring the market properly for sake of vast number of consumers. Economic growth will depend on success in market economy, they also opined.

The discussants made the remark in the round table discussion styled "Market Syndicate and Bangladesh Competition Commission" held on Tuesday.

 International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) organised the program where IBFB president Humayun Rashid presided over the session.

Bangladesh Competition Commission (BCC) former director Mohd. Khalid Abu Naser presented the key note. 

As chief guest, BCC member, Ms.Salma Akhter said BCC needs skilled manpower in doing routine works. The cases against unholy business people are not being lodged to BCC, she said also. Since 2016, BCC has been functioning in better way- Ms. Akter further said.

BCC former chairperson Mofizul Islam was present here in the program as guest of honor. In his speech Mr. Islam said that expected economic growth set by the government is totally impossible in absence of real competition in the market.

There is no alternative to create competitive environment in seeing sustained economic growth, Mr. Islam said. Building up capacity of BCC is essential in fulfilling consumers' expectations, former chairperson also said.

Law enforcement is a must, he said adding that there are huge challenges in respect of law enforcement. "I do not want disclose the market scenario in Bnagladesh" Mr. Islam noted. Politically influential business people are responsible for distorting the market, Mr. Islam also said.Legal economist and IBFB vice president MS Siddiqui said with a view to turning the economy into competitive, more producers and sellers are required.

Unfortunately, no complaints from the consumers level are filled with BCC for judgement, Mr. Siddiqui said.


