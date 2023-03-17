Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 17 March, 2023, 6:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD, Vietnam can grow together sharing knowledge

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

Bangladesh and Vietnam are two major players in the global apparel market, and the scope is huge for both the countries to complement each other for deriving two-way trade benefits, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said.

"We can share our knowledge and expertise and intensify collaboration that will help both sides develop and grow together," BGMEA President Faruque said Wednesday.

"To do so, it's very important to connect businesses of two countries so that they can explore trade opportunities and seize them," he added.

A Vietnamese apparel business delegation, led by the country's ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka on Thursday to discuss business opportunities and potential partnerships to promote mutual trade growth.

Other members of the delegation were Do Quoc Hung, deputy director-general of Asia-Africa Market Department of Do Van Trong, Pham Anh Dong, managing director of Viet Giang Garment, Nguyen Thi Hien, director of Vietnam Textile and Garment Sustainable Development Solutions, Pham Thi Phuong Hoa, director of Hung Yen Garment Corporation-Joint Stock Company, and Le Phuc Tien, director of Bac Giang LGG Garment Corporation.

BGMEA Director Rajiv Chowdhury and Urmi Group Chairman Ashfaque Ahmed were also present.

The discussions covered a range of topics, including global apparel business trends, current challenges and the potential of trade and investment.

The two sides also discussed opportunities that have been created in the global apparel market and avenues of working together to make use of them.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Sustainable business model to overcome future challenges’
BIDA, LABCCI to boost trade with S America
Stocks rebound on both bourses
BD, India better connectivity to boost bilateral trade
Banks reschedule Tk 23,319cr NPLs in July-December
BCC law enforcement is a must for market stabilisation
BB issues guidelines for cloud computing
BD, Vietnam can grow together sharing knowledge


Latest News
15 injured in AL’s factional clash in Patuakhali
Ctg oxygen plants remain closed for 'humiliating Santu' by police
Man killed after being run over bus in Tangail
Awami League puts last nail in the coffin of electoral system: BNP
Tamim, Mehidy uncertain for 1st ODI against Ireland
Bangladesh vs Ireland ODI series: Physical ticket prices announced
Children in Bangladesh to be groomed as smart citizens: PM
Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week
Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Savar
Two of bike-stealing gang held in city
Most Read News
ACC can sack employees without showing reasons: SC
SCBA polls: Scuffles between AL, BNP lawyers again
Fardin's death: Bushra gets permanent bail
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest Imran Khan until Friday
SCBA polls: Case filed against 112 lawyers, voting underway
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
PM slams profit mongers for price hike during Ramadan
7.0-magnitude quake hits New Zealand's Kermadec Islands
Principal confined for 'sexual harassment' of student in Cumilla
Schoolboy among 2 killed as bus runs over them
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft