BD, Vietnam can grow together sharing knowledge

Bangladesh and Vietnam are two major players in the global apparel market, and the scope is huge for both the countries to complement each other for deriving two-way trade benefits, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association said.





"We can share our knowledge and expertise and intensify collaboration that will help both sides develop and grow together," BGMEA President Faruque said Wednesday.





"To do so, it's very important to connect businesses of two countries so that they can explore trade opportunities and seize them," he added.





A Vietnamese apparel business delegation, led by the country's ambassador to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka on Thursday to discuss business opportunities and potential partnerships to promote mutual trade growth.





Other members of the delegation were Do Quoc Hung, deputy director-general of Asia-Africa Market Department of Do Van Trong, Pham Anh Dong, managing director of Viet Giang Garment, Nguyen Thi Hien, director of Vietnam Textile and Garment Sustainable Development Solutions, Pham Thi Phuong Hoa, director of Hung Yen Garment Corporation-Joint Stock Company, and Le Phuc Tien, director of Bac Giang LGG Garment Corporation.





BGMEA Director Rajiv Chowdhury and Urmi Group Chairman Ashfaque Ahmed were also present.







The discussions covered a range of topics, including global apparel business trends, current challenges and the potential of trade and investment.







The two sides also discussed opportunities that have been created in the global apparel market and avenues of working together to make use of them. �UNB