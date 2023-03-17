45 agri services available on single digital platform

Forty-five services under the Ministry of Agriculture and its 17 departments and directorates will be available on an integrated digital platform from Wednesday.





According to a media release by the ministry, over two crore people involved with the agricultural activities will directly benefit from the digital platform.





Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdur Razzaque inaugurated the platform at the secretariat in the capital on Wednesday. The ministry's Secretary Wahida Akter and others were also present during the inaugural ceremony.





Razzaque, also presidium member of Awami League, directed scientists to escalate research on fruits and vegetables or horticulture at the meeting of the ministry's annual development implementation programme.







He said local scientists have been staying behind in research on fruits, vegetables or horticulture.





The minister also directed to hold a views-exchange meeting between scientists and private entrepreneurs.







All citizen services will be available on: http://service.moa.gov.bd/portal/home �UNB