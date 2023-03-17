Video
Friday, 17 March, 2023
India revives passenger route with Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 17 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111

March 16: The central government has allowed passenger movement between India and Bangladesh through the Mahadipur immigration check-post (ICP) in Malda after a three-year gap.

From Thursday, movement of people will resume along the route that from Mahadipur leads to Sona Masjid, a locality under Bangladesh's Chapai-Nawabganj district. Senior officials of both the countries are likely to be present on either side of the border on Thursday as people start crossing the international border again on this route. 

"Permission for immigration through the Mahadipur ICP has been provided by authorities. We are putting all efforts so that people can again start using this route," said Nitin Singhania, Malda district magistrate.

On March 15, 2020, the movement of both people and goods through this route stopped because of the Covid19 pandemic.

Although the border reopened on June 4, 2020, it was only for the movement of goods. Residents of both could not use the route to go to the neighbouring country or return to their own.

However, before the pandemic, around 200 residents of Bangladesh would enter India through Mahadipur daily.    �The Telegraph


