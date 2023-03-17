BD, Russia hold talks on economic, scientific coop

The 4th Session of the Bangladesh-Russia intergovernmental commission on trade, economic, scientific, and technical cooperation ended on Wednesday, an ERD press release said.





The session was held virtually through video conferencing and began on March 12.





The Russian side was led by ILYA V. Shestakov, head of the federal agency for fisheries co-chair of the commission, while Bangladesh Side was led by Sharifa Khan, Secretary, of the Economic Relations Division (ERD), and Co-Chair of the Commission.





They discussed the aspects of cooperation in different areas of trade and economics, including Industrial Power and Energy, Atomic Energy, Agriculture, Fisheries and Livestock Sector, Financial, Geological Research, and ICT, Transport, and Education Sectors.





They explored various ways of cooperation and agreed to have a meaningful engagement to reap the mutual benefits.





They highlighted the importance of the commission meeting and expressed willingness to address the diversified fields of cooperation and consultation reflected in the protocol. �UNB