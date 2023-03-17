SAOC fund embezzlement cases withdrawn

Three law suits against embezzlement of Tk 78 lakh from the Standard Asiatic Oil Company (SAOC), a sister concern of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), have been withdrawn allegedly submitting false evidences in the relevant courts.







A syndicate comprising SAOC offiicials and several accused including a sacked Manager and some of his cohorts are allegedly involved in the scam.





Meanwhile the Directorate of Power and Energy Audit has raised audit objection as the cases were withdrawn despite the scam was probed by the Criminal Investigation Department.





The Directorate of Power and Energy Audit has also apprised the issue to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.





It has also been alleged that the accused persons have amassed huge wealth disproportionate to their known source of income.







A petition has been submitted to the Chairman of the Anti Corruption Commission to investigate the issue in which the cases were withdrawn submitting false evidences and information. The petition also sought exemplary punishment against the people who submitted false evidence to withdraw the cases.





It has been learnt that earlier some 30 such cases filed against different officials for misappropriation of the money from SAOC, were either withdrawn or were not pursued. It has been alleged that vested quarter within the company played the principal role in withdrawing the cases by submitting false affidavit.







SAOC management Management Advisory Committee (MAC) head and SAOC Director reportedly advised the relevant official to withdraw the cases. The learned court accordingly instructed the accused to return the embezzled amount.







The court allowed to the concerned authority to withdraw the cases as relevant officials made false statement to the court about the refunding of the embezzled fund, sources in the company said.