BB sets new Ramadan banking time

Time for banking transaction during the fasting month of Ramadan has been set from 9.30 am to 2.30pm while banks will be open till 4pm for internal works.



Bangladesh Bank (BB) in a fresh circular has issued the instructions to all scheduled commercial banks to follow the new Ramadan banking time.



The central bank's Department of off-site Supervision in this regard issued a letter to all the banks' chief executive officers/managing directors on Wednesday.



As per the new timing, weekly banking days are from Sunday to Thursday and will start at 9.30am and will be opened till 4pm including 15 minutes break for Zuhr prayer (1.15pm to 1.30pm).



On the other hand transaction time is from 9.30am to 2.30pm and Friday and Saturday are weekly holidays. After the end of the Ramadan, the timing will be back to its previous schedule, the BB circular said.



