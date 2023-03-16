Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 10:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BB sets new Ramadan banking time

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

Time for banking transaction during the fasting month of Ramadan has been set from 9.30 am to 2.30pm while banks will be open till 4pm for internal works.

Bangladesh Bank (BB) in a fresh circular has issued the instructions to all scheduled commercial banks to follow the new Ramadan banking time.

The central bank's Department of off-site Supervision in this regard issued a letter to all the banks' chief executive officers/managing directors on Wednesday.

As per the new timing, weekly banking days are from Sunday to Thursday and will start at 9.30am and will be opened till 4pm including 15 minutes break for Zuhr prayer (1.15pm to 1.30pm).

On the other hand transaction time is from 9.30am to 2.30pm and Friday and Saturday are weekly holidays. After the end of the Ramadan, the timing will be back to its previous schedule, the BB circular said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
After clashes, Pakistani police pause siege at Imran's home
BB sets new Ramadan banking time
Myanmar team arrives to talk
Regulatory measures need to improve: Haas
Univ admission thru single test from next year: Dipu Moni
Chinese envoy praises BD's foreign policy
First day of SCBA polls ends amid sporadic clashes
President, PM to attend programme at Tungipara Friday


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft