Myanmar team arrives to talk

A 22-member delegation of Myanmar has reached Teknaf in Cox's Bazar on Wednesday to discuss the issue of Rohingya repatriation,.



Officials earlier said about 1,000 Rohingyas may get repatriated before June, 2023. Aung MaoA , the regional director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mongdu is leading the team.



According to the office of Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), the delegation arrived at Teknaf land port through Naf River on Wednesday morning,

"The delegation will check the fact-sheet of 429 Rohingyas and listed the new born children's name into the Rohingya's lists," the official said.



The delegation has come, just after one day of the Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen's comments that the repatriation of the first batch of Rohingyas to take place soon, he said.



Since the biggest influx in 2017, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a bilateral deal for repatriation. But so far, two repatriation attempts have failed.



"It is my promise. China will never be absent from helping the Rohingya. China will play the role of a mediator and facilitator, but we will not take sides," he said.



The delegation will, however, not visit any Rohingya camps, he added.



The western countries are spending billions of dollars on military equipment for Ukraine, but they are not sending enough aid for the Rohingyas, he said.

