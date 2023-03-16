Video
US Firms Eager To Invest In BD

Regulatory measures need to improve: Haas

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Special Correspondent

The US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said on Wednesday that the US companies are eager to invest in Bangladesh for its market size but the government need to improve the regulatory environment of doing business here.

"The USA wants to be remain the number one FDI here like previously as the market is exciting for them," he said after visiting the construction work of the 584 MW Combined Cycle Power Project of Unique Meghnaghat Power Limited (UMPL) at Sonargaon, Narayanganj on Wednesday.  

Referring to his statement at the Bangladesh investment summit, he said the US companies are looking to invest in Bangladesh as the country has the eight largest population in the world.

"Bangladesh's economy is a fast growing economy and the Bangladesh government is trying to improve the governing environment. I'm optimistic the US will remain the number one investor here," he said.

The project had been awarded on 25th June 2018 to the consortium of Strategic Finance Limited, Unique Hotel & Resorts Limited and GE for the construction of the  plant at Meghnaghat, Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Later, Nebras Power Investment Management B.V., an entity of Nebras Power Q.P.S.C has entered into the Company by acquiring 24 per cent equity stake.

Joseph Giblin, Chief of the Economic Unit in U.S. Embassy, Dhaka, Chowdhury Nafeez Sararat, Managing Director, Mohd. Noor Ali, Chairman, Mohammad Jahir Uddin Mollah, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Deepesh Nanda, CEO of GE Gas Power, South Asia among others, accompanied him during the visit.

Explaining the US companies equipments capability, Haas said the power plant as an efficient one in terms of environment, this power plant will generate electricity consuming half of the gas required for similar capacity of the power plant.

He said Bangladesh now navigates the global current crisis in terms of energy supply, energy cost and the difficulty of monetary supply, this type of plants could help to save energy and money at the same time.

"There is no better metaphor that the US Companies and our people are with Bangladesh through rain or shine, whatever the situation, the US will stand beside Bangladesh", he said.

About 92 Per cent of the project has already been completed. The project is scheduled to be commercially operational (Commercial Operation Date-COD) in October 2023.


