Univ admission thru single test from next year: Dipu Moni



Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni on Wednesday said students will be enrolled in universities through creating a national merit list after holding one admission test from the next year.



She told this to reporters after inaugurating a 'Science Fair' of the National University at Daulatpur College in Kushtia on Wednesday.



Acknowledging some problems and limitations in the cluster system of the university admission test in 2022-2023 sessions, the Minister said the problems will be addressed in future.



Cluster method admission test was introduced in 2021-22 academic year after bringing 32 public universities under it to enroll students on the basis of a merit list.



Replying to a question about ragging at the educational institutions, Dipu Moni said it is a social menace and coordinated effort is needed to prevent it.



She also sought cooperation from the media to address the social problem.



Local lawmaker Adv AKM Sarwar Jahan Badshah and NU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mashiur Rahman, among others, attended the event.



