Chinese envoy praises BD's foreign policy

The Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said on Tuesday that China hopes that Bangladesh will not take any side but will remain independent regarding any regional or global issues.



"Bangladesh has a very good foreign policy, "friendship to all and malice to none. This means Bangladesh will take no side, but remain independent. We support this," The Chinese Ambassador said at the annual Spring Dialogue with journalists at the embassy on Tuesday evening.



He said China always stands on the side of peace and morality and its proposals do not target any specific country, nor exclude any party.



Ambassador Yao also introduced China's positions and propositions on various issues, including China's economic growth target in 2023, the growth of China's defence budget, GDI, GSI, Belt and Road cooperation between China and Bangladesh, bilateral trade and investment, displaced people from Myanmar to Bangladesh, Ukraine crisis, China-Russia relations, China-India relations, and the so-called Indo-Pacific Strategy.



"China adheres to true multilateralism. In China's belief, issues that matter to all shall be addressed through consultation among all," he said.



Replying to a question about the US-led Aukus (Australia, UK, and USA) and the Quad (USA, Japan, Australia, and India), the ambassador said that these have nothing to do with development and peace.



"The US Indo Pacific Strategy (IPS) is an exclusive instrument, which gives more focus on defence," he remarked.



"The Chinese Modernization does not resort to war, colonization or plundering. It commits to peace, development, cooperation, and win-win results, and insists on harmonious coexistence between mankind and Mother Nature," he asserted.



Ambassador Yao added that China will keep in mind the interests of the world, take an active part in global governance, and cooperate with the international community, including Bangladesh, to tackle the deficit in peace, security, development and governance, and contribute more to world peace and human progress.



He underscored the significance and relevance of the dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran under the mediation of China.



The improvement of Saudi-Iranian relations has opened the way for peace and stability in the Middle East and set an example for resolving conflicts between countries through dialogue and consultation, said the envoy. "This is a victory for dialogue and for peace," he observed.



He said China's successful development proves that all countries have the right and ability to choose their own development path and to hold their destiny in their own hands. The Chinese modernization is one of common prosperity for all people, making people rich in both material and cultural-ethical terms.



On Rohingya issue the Chinese envoy said, "It is my promise. China will never be absent from helping the Rohingya. China will play the role of a mediator and facilitator, but we will not take sides."

The envoy said his country began a trilateral initiative, but the coronavirus pandemic and conflicts in Myanmar since 2021 slowed down the process.



The lack of "trust between Bangladesh and Myanmar and foreign interventions" further complicated the crisis, he said without going into details.



He expects the repatriation of the first batch of Rohingyas to take place soon, he said.



Officials earlier said 1,000 Rohingyas may get repatriated before June.



The western countries are spending billions of dollars on military equipment for Ukraine, but they are not sending enough aid for the Rohingyas, the Chinese envoy regretted.



