

First day of SCBA polls ends amid sporadic clashes



Following the clashes, at least 10 journalists and some lawyers were injured as police charged batons on them on the Supreme Court premises amid scuffle between pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers over the SCBA elections.



Meanwhile, BNP-backed lawyers have demanded to form an acceptable election sub-committee based on consensus to conduct SCBA elections. They also demanded to hold a fresh vote.



This was claimed by the president-secretary candidates of the BNP-backed blue panel, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Quddus Kajal, in an impromptu press conference in front of the Supreme Court Annex building on Wednesday afternoon.



In the morning, violent clashes ensued when pro-BNP lawyers were staging demonstration, at the polling centre demanding the formation of a fresh election conducting committee under an 'acceptable' person.

When the situation turned chaotic, police charged batons on the lawyers and on duty journalists, leaving 10 people injured.



Witnesses said that police charged baton on some pro-BNP lawyers and newsmen Jabed Akter, reporter of ATN News, Ibrahim Hossain, cameraperson of Boishakhi TV, Abdullah Al Maruf, multimedia reporters of Manabjamin, Humayun Kabir, cameraperson of ATN Bangla, Solaiman Swapan, cameraperson of Somoy TV, Mehedi Hasan, cameraperson of DBC, Fazlul Haque, reporter of Jago News, and SM Nur Mohammad, reporter of Ajker Patrika. They were injured.



Of them, Jabed Akter was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.



Later, pro-BNP lawyers attacked and vandalised the polling booths around 3:30pm.



They vandalised pedestal fans, chairs, tables and other furniture at the Shaheed Shafiur Rahman Auditorium, and police took action to control the situation.



A seven-member sub-committee, led by senior lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury, was formed earlier for conducting the election. But he resigned from the post on personal ground on March 13.Following his resignation two separate election committee were formed.



Pro-Awami League Ainjibi Parishad formed a sub-committee led by freedom fighter Maniruzzaman while the pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel formed another committee headed by ASM Moktar Kabir.



Besides, miscreants tore 3,000 ballot papers sometime on Tuesday night. A tense situation has been prevailing in the Supreme Court area over the issue.



After the voting ended around 5:50pm on Wednesday, Awami League-backed lawyers gathered outside the polling centre and were chanting slogans against pro-BNP lawyers.



At the entrance to the Supreme Court, additional police have been deployed, who kept the polling centre surrounded.



Pro-AL lawyers said that polls will start again today (Thursday) at 10:00am as per the schedule.

With the formation of two separate election committees it seems that the SCBA is divided on the election. The pro-Awami League lawyers are likely to declare a SCBA committee at the end of today's voting while the pro-BNP lawyers are prepared to reject the election results.



The first day of the two-day voting in the annual Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections ended on Wednesday amid sporadic clashes among the pro-Awami League lawyers, law enforcers and pro-BNP lawyers.Following the clashes, at least 10 journalists and some lawyers were injured as police charged batons on them on the Supreme Court premises amid scuffle between pro-Awami League and pro-BNP lawyers over the SCBA elections.Meanwhile, BNP-backed lawyers have demanded to form an acceptable election sub-committee based on consensus to conduct SCBA elections. They also demanded to hold a fresh vote.This was claimed by the president-secretary candidates of the BNP-backed blue panel, Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Ruhul Quddus Kajal, in an impromptu press conference in front of the Supreme Court Annex building on Wednesday afternoon.When the situation turned chaotic, police charged batons on the lawyers and on duty journalists, leaving 10 people injured.Witnesses said that police charged baton on some pro-BNP lawyers and newsmen Jabed Akter, reporter of ATN News, Ibrahim Hossain, cameraperson of Boishakhi TV, Abdullah Al Maruf, multimedia reporters of Manabjamin, Humayun Kabir, cameraperson of ATN Bangla, Solaiman Swapan, cameraperson of Somoy TV, Mehedi Hasan, cameraperson of DBC, Fazlul Haque, reporter of Jago News, and SM Nur Mohammad, reporter of Ajker Patrika. They were injured.Of them, Jabed Akter was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.Later, pro-BNP lawyers attacked and vandalised the polling booths around 3:30pm.They vandalised pedestal fans, chairs, tables and other furniture at the Shaheed Shafiur Rahman Auditorium, and police took action to control the situation.A seven-member sub-committee, led by senior lawyer Mansurul Haque Chowdhury, was formed earlier for conducting the election. But he resigned from the post on personal ground on March 13.Following his resignation two separate election committee were formed.Pro-Awami League Ainjibi Parishad formed a sub-committee led by freedom fighter Maniruzzaman while the pro-BNP Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Panel formed another committee headed by ASM Moktar Kabir.Besides, miscreants tore 3,000 ballot papers sometime on Tuesday night. A tense situation has been prevailing in the Supreme Court area over the issue.After the voting ended around 5:50pm on Wednesday, Awami League-backed lawyers gathered outside the polling centre and were chanting slogans against pro-BNP lawyers.At the entrance to the Supreme Court, additional police have been deployed, who kept the polling centre surrounded.With the formation of two separate election committees it seems that the SCBA is divided on the election. The pro-Awami League lawyers are likely to declare a SCBA committee at the end of today's voting while the pro-BNP lawyers are prepared to reject the election results.