President, PM to attend programme at Tungipara Friday

Bangabandhu's Birth AnnivPresident Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Tungipara, Gopalganj on Friday to participate in various programmes of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 103rd birth anniversary.



On the occasion of the arrival of the President and the Prime Minister, all preparations have been completed including cleaning and beautification of Bangabandhu's Tomb Complex at Tungipara. A children's rally and a three-day book fair will be organised to mark Bangabandhus birthday.



Strict security measures have been taken to ensure security to the President and PM. To welcome the President and the Prime Minister, various roads were decorated with hundreds of pylons, digital posters and banners with Bangabandhu.



According to district administration and Awami League party sources, first the Prime Minister and then the President will reach Bangabandhu's tomb complex on Friday morning. After that, first the President and then the Prime Minister will place wreaths at the tomb and participate in the Fateha reading and prayer. A guard of honor will be provided by the three forces at this time. After paying homage, the President will return. After bidding farewell to the President, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will participate in various programmes including the Bangabandhu Anniversary and National Children's Day programmes.



At 10:30 am, the Prime Minister will attend the National Children Day Rally of the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs and the anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. At 11:00 am, the Prime Minister will award literary and cultural competitions, distribute financial grants among underprivileged meritorious children.



After that, the Prime Minister will address the National Children's Day Rally as the Chief Guest. After that she will attend the cultural programme of child artists. At 12:05 pm, the Prime Minister will take part in a photo session with child artists and at 12:10 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the book fair and visit the stalls organized at the Father of the Nation's Tomb. After the state programme, the Prime Minister will leave for Dhaka from Tungipara.



