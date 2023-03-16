Foreign consultants taking lion's share of project costs

Many development projects have been undertaken in the country in the last few years. Some of those projects are at the final stage while some are in progress and some haven't yet started work.



However, in most projects, the consultants are being paid a lot of money rather than looking into the implementation of the projects.



A huge amount of money is going into the pockets of foreign consultants in these projects with domestic and foreign funding.



Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED) Secretary Abul Kashem Mohiuddin told the Daily Observer, "In fact, some development aid organizations have certain requirements in terms of hiring consultants. In taking low interest loans we have to follow several rules. In some projects, the cost of consultancy is seen to be more in the amount of money, in fact it is a very technical matter. It is not appropriate to comment on the project. But development aid agencies don't want to admit that we are capable. We want to get out of the trap of these rules."



Jahangirnagar University's Economics Department Prof Anu Muhammad said that although there is an inter-ministerial committee regarding the appointment of replacement consultants in the development project, this committee is not working. Because of that, the government's expenditure on the recruitment of replacement consultants for development projects is increasing day by day. In fact, the cost of development projects in our country is more than many countries in the world. In these projects, the debt burden on the government as well as the people is increasing.



Foreign consultants appointed as replacement consultants in development projects are taking thousands of crores of taka out of the country.



However, Bangladesh has not yet developed a consulting organization for development projects. Although there is an inter-ministerial committee for appointing substitute consultants for development projects, this committee is not functioning.



Because of that, the expenditure of the government is increasing day by day in the recruitment of replacement consultants for development projects.



On the other hand, government officials' foreign travel expenses are decreasing.



In a project of Tk 2,666 crore, the expenditure in the consulting sector has been estimated at Tk 143 crore. The Planning Commission has raised strong objections to its rationale and reality. The local government department has asked for the explanation of such high expenditure by returning this project. Along with this, the committee has been formed to reduce the expenditure of various other sectors.



State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam said, 'Development partners should not hire consultants if they want. Consultants cannot be taken without skill verification.



Former lead economist of the World Bank Dhaka office Dr Zahid Hossain said, in the field of mentoring, one must develop their own skills. Although various activities are constantly changing internationally, competent consultants in various sectors should have been created in so many years of independence.



He also said that the bigger question is why the proposed project would require a consultant. They should have been done within LGED's internal and institutional capacity. There is said to be pressure to hire consultants when taking foreign loans. But to what extent this is true should be checked.



Because in many cases the project stakeholders say that it is necessary to hire a consultant.



According to sources, consultants increased six times in Padma Bridge Rail Link Project. The project was supposed to be completed in 2022, but the deadline has been extended to June 2024. The government has increased the cost of another round of consultancy by Tk 409.51 crore. In 2016, during the approval of the Main Development Project Proposal (DPP), the consultancy cost was estimated at Tk 237.14 crore.



Later the expenditure was increased five times to Tk 940.86 crore. According to the new approval, the cost is Tk 1,350.37 crore.



During the approval of this project, the construction cost was estimated at Tk 34,989 crore. After a one-time increase, it stands at Tk 39,247 crore.



Out of this, China is giving a loan of Tk 21,036.69 crore. The remaining Tk 18,210.31 crore is being provided from Bangladesh government funds.



Sources said that the consultancy cost of a revised survey project entitled Feasibility Study (First Revision) for construction of railway line from Bhanga, Faridpur to Payra Port has been estimated at Tk 16.22 lakh. But the total cost of this project is Tk 49.96 crore. Korea is sponsoring this project. As a result, most of the money is going to the donors.



According to sources, Sylhet-Charkhai-Sheola 43km four-lane consultancy cost Tk 110 crore, despite the presence of Roads and Public Roads Department engineers, to upgrade the 42.98 km highway to four-lane, the cost of consulting sector has been estimated at Tk109.93 crore. The consultant cost for each kilometer of road development is Tk 2.56 crore.

