Company Director Parvez remanded for one day

CHATTOGRAM , Mar 15: A Chattogram Court granted one day remand to Parvez Uddin Shantu, Director of Sheema Oxygen, on Wednesday in connection with a deadly blast at the company's Sitakunda plant.





Chattogram Chief Judicial Magistrate Kamrun Nahar Rumi passed the remand order.





Earlier, police sought a 7-day remand for Director Parvez Uddin Shantu for questioning following his arrest.





Police arrested Parvez on Tuesday after a probe into the blast found negligence on the part of the factory management.





Parvez and his brother Ashraf Uddin Bappi are directors of the company while another brother Mamun Uddin is the managing director of the parent company Sheema Group.





The three brothers were accused in a case filed by the relative of a victim of the explosion that tore through the facility on March 4, leaving at least seven people dead and around 25 others injured.





The plaintiff, Rokeya Begum, the widow of Abdul Quader who died in the blast, accused 16 people, including the owners, of negligence leading to the fatal blast.





Last week, the company agreed to pay Tk 10 lakh each in compensation to the families of those killed by the explosion.





The two workers who lost their legs and eyes will receive Tk 500,000 each in damages. Other injured workers will receive Tk 200,000 each to cover their medical expenses.





The injured will continue to get their salaries and other allowances until they return to work.