Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:59 PM
NSU Hosts 4IR Skills Summit 2023

Country to become smart by riding global wave of 4th Industrial Revolution: Anisul

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Law Minister Anisul Huq on Wednesday reiterated the government's commitment to leveraging the advantages of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) to transform Bangladesh into a smart country.

While speaking as chief guest at the inaugural session of two-days '4IR Skills Summit 2023', Anisul also called upon all stakeholders to collaborate with the government to ensure that the people are benefited from this global transformation.

NSU Vice-Chancellor Prof Atiqul Islam chaired the inaugural session of the summit organized by NSU's Career and Placement Centre (CPC) in collaboration with Aspire to Innovate-a2i and Thriving Skills held at the NSU auditorium.

Prof Jonathan Reichental, Founder of Human Future, presented a futuristic scenario of 4IR's global impact while Anir Chowdhury, Policy Advisor of Aspire to Innovate (a2i), highlighted the government's initiatives in transforming Bangladesh into a smart country by 2041.

Referring to the impact of 4IR on various sectors in Bangladesh, including IT, education, agriculture, manufacturing, health, economy, and services, Anisul Huq urged the stakeholders to prepare the country to ride the global wave.

He also cautioned that the benefits and risks of 4IR must be addressed thoughtfully and responsibly to ensure that the benefits are shared widely.

NSU VC Atiqul Islam said that NSU is readying its students with the latest trends and ideas to thrive in the quantum leap of 4IR.

He expressed hope that the people of Bangladesh would soon reap benefits from various research and projects of the government and academia.

The second day of the summit on Thursday will comprise master-classes led by entrepreneurial and academic experts.

The summit will also feature policy dialogues, panel discussions, and seminars covering various topics related to 4IR, according to a press release.


