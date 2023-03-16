HC rejects 2 writs over Presidential elections

The High Court on Wednesday summarily rejected two separate writ petitions challenging the legality of the process of electing Md Shahabuddin as next President of the country and the validity of the Election Commission's gazette in this regard.



The HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir passed the order after holding hearing on the petitions.



Supreme Court lawyers MA Aziz Khan and Abdul Momin Chowdhury filed the petitions, also praying to HC to stay the operation of the gazette notification that declared Md Shahabuddin President-elect of the country.



Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Additional Attorney General Mohammad Mehedi Hassan Chowdhury appeared for the state while petitioners MA Aziz Khan and Abdul Momin Chowdhury themselves moved the petitions.



MA Aziz Khan said in the petition that under Section 9 of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act-2004, Md Shahabuddin cannot be appointed President of the republic as he is a retired commissioner of ACC and the post of the president is an office of profit.

