Rohingya volunteer shot dead in Cox's Bazar camp

A Rohingya volunteer, Mohammad Rashid, 35, was shot to death at Balukhali No- 8 Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila early on Wednesday.



Rashid was the resident of the Balukhali No- 8 Camp and worked at an NGO office.



Quoting an eye witnesses, Ukhiya Police Station OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali told media that miscreants kidnapped Rashid on Tuesday night while returning from work place. Later, his bullet-hit body was found at the camp at an early hour.

Police sent the body to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue.



The patrol team of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) started drive at the Rohingya camp to arrest the culprits.



