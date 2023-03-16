Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 16 March, 2023, 9:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Engage in nursing education, service largely: PM

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

Engage in nursing education, service largely: PM

Engage in nursing education, service largely: PM

GAZIPUR, Mar 15: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday called upon youths to engage in nursing education and service on a large scale.

 "I will call on the youth folk to come forward to take nursing education and engage them in nursing service. It will not only create employment at home but also abroad," she said.

The premier said this while addressing as the chief guest the second graduation ceremony of the Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Nursing College at its campus here.

She said she believed that today's graduate nurses will apply their acquired knowledge in the workplace.

"Bangladesh is moving ahead in every field and we will also move ahead in this (nursing) field, and I want this," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the chair of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust, said they will establish a medical college from the trust alongside this hospital and nursing college.

Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital and Nursing College (SFMMKPJSH&NC) is named after Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib and was established by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust.

 At the function, Chief Executive Officer of SFMMKPJSH&NC Mohd Taufik Bin Ismail delivered the welcome address, while graduate student of the second batch Anamul Huq also spoke.    �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC rejects 2 writs over Presidential elections
Rohingya volunteer shot dead in Cox's Bazar camp
Engage in nursing education, service largely: PM
US to go with BD in its journey to prosperity: Haas
Polls to 5 city corporations to be held between May 23-June 29
BNP is king of vote theft: Quader
Fakhrul calls AL a ‘pathological thief’
Rain likely


Latest News
Man ‘beat by UP member’ as he denies to pay bribe for VGF card
Sakib and Hero Alam may be questioned: DB chief
Two held with stolen wire of Rampal plant
BNP delegation attends dinner at Indian envoy's house
BB inks deals with 32 banks for Tk 5000cr green transformation fund
Hajj registration deadline extended to Mar 21
3 jailed for life over drug trading in Cox's Bazar
Bangladesh may become North Korea if opposition movement fails: Fakhrul
Lawyer remanded in Supreme Court incident
7 DU-affiliated colleges’ admission tests begin June 16
Most Read News
Kazipara, Mirpur-11 metro rail stations open to public
First nor'wester of season likely this evening: Met Office
Process to elect Shahabuddin as President is legal: HC
2-day SCBA polls begin amid tense situation
Govt to give insulin to diabetic patients at free of cost: PM
Rohingya volunteer gunned down at Ukhiya camp
University admission through single test from next year, says Dipu Moni
SCBA voting suspended following pro-BNP lawyers' protest
Travel ban again in 3 Bandarban upazilas
Met office predicts more rain in Dhaka, other parts
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft