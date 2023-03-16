US to go with BD in its journey to prosperity: Haas

The USA will continue to be accompanying Bangladesh in its journey to becoming a prosperous, democratic, developed country, the US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas said on Wednesday.



"The US has assured that it will do everything it can to help Bangladesh reach its desired destination," US Ambassador in Bangladesh Peter Haas said on Wednesday in a video marking his one year in office on March 15.



He said, "Today, I celebrate my one-year anniversary serving as the US Ambassador to Bangladesh. In the past year, I have had the honour to visit many places in this beautiful country.



"I have seen fascinating places throughout Dhaka, as well as in the Sundarban, Rajshahi, and Cox's Bazar. I have been privileged to meet Bangladeshis of all ages and from all walks of life. And I have learnt to love shingara, biriyani and mishti doi."



"When I think about Bangladesh, an analogy comes to mind. I am riding in a car in which movement down the road represents the passage of time. When I look in the rearview mirror, I am amazed by how far Bangladesh has come in just 51 years. I see a Bangladesh that has made the journey from a country with little more than its independence and pride to a country with one of the world's fastest-growing economies that is on the cusp of graduating from the least developed country status.



"When I look down the road through the windscreen, I imagine just how far Bangladesh can travel over the next 51 years.



Bangladesh has everything it needs to become a prosperous, democratic, developed country in the coming years," he added.



The US Ambassador said, "The road ahead is, of course, not flat and straight. It has hills, and turns, and potholes. As with every country, Bangladesh will have to navigate those twists and turns as it takes steps to nourish democracy, improve governance, build institutions, and educate its people.



"Bangladesh and its people are steering this vehicle, and it is you who will determine the direction - and the speed - at which the car travels in the future. The United States has been and will continue to be accompanying you on this journey. We will do everything we can to help you reach your destination."



"So, as I begin my second year as the US Ambassador to this great country, I look forward to continuing our journey together. Dhonnobad," he concluded in the video.



