Polls to 5 city corporations to be held between May 23-June 29



The elections of Gazipur, Rajshahi, Barisal, Sylhet and Khulna City Corporations will be held between May and June before Eid-ul-Adha by using EVM.



EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said it on Wednesday while speaking with the journalists at Agargaon.



He said Election Commission (EC) made the decision at a meeting on Wednesday morning. The meeting was presided over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.



EC decided to held pools in five city corporations in three phases, before the parliamentary elections.



Jahangir Alam said, "Considering the HSC examinations and Eid-ul-Adha we decide to hold pools in three faces between May 23 and June 29."



The secretary noted that the schedule will be announced in the middle of April.



In that case all the elections will be done by using EVM. The use of CCTV camera will depend on the situation.



About the use of electronic voting machines (EVM) in the national elections Jahangir said, "The EVM manufacturer Bangladesh Machine Tools Factory (BMTF) said that we have 110,000 EVMs. To make those usable we have to repair those EVMs, which require money."



Now a letter will be sent to the Finance Ministry for budget allocation to repair EVMs, he said and added, "If the Finance Ministry agrees to pay the money, then we can say in how may constituencies we can use EVMs."



Jahangir Alam also said that after Eid-ul-Fitr this year, the National Identity Card (NID) program will be started on an experimental basis in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.



He said, "We decided to make the expatriate voters. After Eid (Eid-ul-Fitr) I will send a team to Abu Dhabi and start the activities. Who wants NID will contact the concern embassy and give the information."



