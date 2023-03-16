Video
BNP is king of vote theft: Quader

Published : Thursday, 16 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday termed BNP as a king of vote theft. He said, "Who made 1 crore and 23 lakh fake voters? Mirza Fakhrul, do not accuse Awami League of stealing votes. BNP is the king of vote theft."

Quader said these in a joint meeting with the central leaders and the presidents and the general secretaries of Dhaka city AL and associate organizations at the AL Central Office at 23 Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

He said, "A leader of BNP went to steal the ballot in the Supreme Court election. They attacked the court in the morning to win the election by stealing the ballot. They were attacking the court again and again to block the vote. Mr Fakhrul, you have been caught."

"Election will be held in December this year or next January, election is not far away. Election is our main concern. Many are in action to prevent the election. BNP Secretary General Fakhrul Islam said that Awami League will be responsible if something bad happens in the election. That means BNP wants to do something bad. They conspired again. They conspire for fear of losing. It is not 2013-14, people are not afraid. Awami League leaders and activists are united. Today there is no such united party in Bangladesh, which can defeat Awami League in elections," Qauder added.

At that time, AL Presidium Members Abdur Razzaque, Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, Kamrul Islam, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Joint General Secretaries Hasan Mahmud, Mahbub Ul Alam Hanif, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretaries Ahmed Hossain, Mirza Azam, Afzal Hossain, Sujit Roy Nandi, Office Secretary Biplab Barua, Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Science and Technology Secretary Abdus Sabur, Finance and Planning Secretary Waseqa Ayesha Khan and others were present.


