Rain likely

The Department of Meteorology on Wednesday said that there may be temporary gusty winds or rain with thunder in one or two places in Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions of the country.



It was reported in the weather forecast for the next 24 hours from 9:00am on Wednesday. According to the Met Office, the weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies elsewhere in the country. Day and night temperatures may drop slightly across the country.

